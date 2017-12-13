Not much to look forward to with Broncos-Colts

The final Thursday night game of the season couldn't be much more forgettable.
Denver and Indianapolis are hard enough to watch with a full week to prepare. On short notice: UGH!
The Broncos (4-9) have been one of the league's major disappointments, and they broke an eight-game skid last Sunday by manhandling the undermanned Jets. Indianapolis (3-10) has dropped four straight and seven of eight.
Enough said.
Denver, ranked 25th in the AP Pro32, is a 1-point favourite at Lucas Oil Stadium. At least the Colts (No. 30 in AP Pro32) won't have to freeze in a blizzard as they lose this one.
BRONCOS, 13-10
KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP
Of all the choices Pro Picks has ever made for this category, none has been worse than taking Cincinnati over Chicago last Sunday. Thanks for not showing up, Bengals.
Regardless, we march on with NEW ORLEANS.
No. 15 Green Bay (plus 2) at No. 7 Carolina
After barely escaping Cleveland, not buying Packers, not even with A-Rod.
BEST BET: PANTHERS, 26-20
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Seattle
Seahawks are too darn undisciplined as well as injured.
UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 31-21
No. 3 New England (minus 2 1-2) at No. 1 Pittsburgh
Not quite Game of the Millennium anymore, but still a good one.
PATRIOTS, 33-27
No. 11 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 14 Kansas City, Saturday
Another huge matchup in the playoff race. Bolts are charging, but ...
CHIEFS: 21-20
No. 16 Dallas (plus 1) at No. 20 Oakland
The other AFC West contender is getting desperate.
RAIDERS, 24-21
No. 2 Philadelphia (minus 7 1-2) at No. 31 New York Giants
Foles won't fail the Eagles, at least not this week.
EAGLES, 20-10
No. 23 (tie) Cincinnati (plus 10) at No. 4 Minnesota
Will Bungles, uh, Bengals show up this time? Have our doubts.
VIKINGS, 27-16
No. 9 Atlanta (minus 3 1-2) at No. 29 Tampa Bay
This is simple: Falcons are better team by more than this spread.
FALCONS, 27-17
No. 26 (tie) Houston (plus 9 1-2) at No. 8 Jacksonville
A win and Jaguars are in playoffs. Say what?
JAGUARS, 26-10
No. 23 (tie) New York Jets (plus 16) at No. 6 New Orleans
How, exactly, are the Jets going to score? Maybe on defence, but ...
SAINTS 30-6
No. 21 Arizona (plus 6) at No. 22 Washington
Two teams destroyed by injuries this season.
CARDINALS, 22-17
No. 12 Baltimore (minus 7) at No. 32 Cleveland
Seems a matter of time before Browns win one. Actually, no.
RAVENS, 17-13
No. 13 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 26 (tie) San Francisco
Titans could short-circuit playoff chances by flopping here.
TITANS, 20-16
No. 28 Chicago (plus 5 1-2) at No. 17 Detroit, Saturday
"The Last Jedi" opens this week. Good time to go see it.
LIONS, 16-13
No. 19 Miami (OFF) at No. 18 Buffalo
Forget last week, Dolphins don't like Western New York.
BILLS, 17-15
___
2017 RECORD:
Last week: Against spread (6-8-2). Straight up (8-8)
Season Totals: Against spread (96-96-8). Straight up: (128-78)
Best Bet: 8-6 against spread, 9-5 straight up.
Upset special: 8-6 against spread, 8-6 straight up
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press
