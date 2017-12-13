Wallace scores 20, No. 6 Baylor routs McNeese State 95-34

WACO, Texas — After a long layoff, coaches usually are concerned about their teams showing rust in the early part of their next game.

Any fears Baylor coach Kim Mulkey might have had were quickly eased Wednesday, thanks to some of her veteran players.

Kristy Wallace scored 20 points and No. 6 Baylor opened on a 27-3 run to rout McNeese State 95-34.

"I think we came out well," Wallace said. "We ran the floor really hard, especially with Alexis (Morris) at the point to begin the game. I think we did have lapses during the game where we weren't fully there defensively. But I think we came back ready to play, and the girls did well."

Kalani Brown had 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double with the Lady Bears (9-1), who were playing their first game in eight days. Baylor shot 44 per cent (36 of 80), including 39 per cent from 3-point range (9 of 23).

"I felt like I needed to crash the boards because I've been getting yelled at about not rebounding the last couple of games," Richards said.

Natalie Chou scored 17 points, Juicy Landrum added 10 and Wallace had five assists to bring her total over the last three games to 20 with only one turnover. Moon Ursin grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.

Lauren Cox sprained her ankle late in the first quarter and did not return. An X-ray was negative, but she will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

"I hate that Lauren rolled her ankle because she and Kalani have been really good together," Mulkey said. "We've been clicking here of late."

McNeese State (4-5) shot 18 per cent (11 of 61) and didn't make its first two-point field goal until the 6:53 mark of the second quarter. The Cowgirls didn't have a player reach double figures, with Gabby Guidry scoring a team-high seven.