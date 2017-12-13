For Jozy Altidore, Toronto is his happy place

Away from the spotlight, Altidore will turn on his mega-watt smile. But he clearly is no fan of being in the limelight.

If he can skip the media side of the job, so much the better. And reporters covering Toronto FC have learned that while Altidore is happy to talk up teammates, he has no interest in discussing his own exploits.

But in recent weeks, Altidore has opened up about how he has grown to love Toronto and its fans.

"It's no secret personally before I came to Toronto, my life was in a lot of ways not great," he told reporters in his end-of-season availability this week. "A lot of that comes down to me, growing up as a young kid, just learning how to be a man.

"But this place took me in and made me a man. Toronto made me a man. It helped me in so many ways that you guys will probably never know. So I'm eternally grateful to this city and I hope it's a relationship that doesn't end any time soon."

Altidore joined Toronto in January 2015 after a disappointing 18-month stint with Sunderland, with England striker Jermain Defoe going the other way.

Strong as a bull, Altidore can outmuscle most defenders. But he also has a deft touch, allowing him to connect with teammates.

Despite those skills, Altidore's time at Sunderland did not go as planned. He scored just once in 42 Premier League appearances (three goals in 52 appearances in all competitions).

And he heard all about it.

"Jozy Altidore's European career: a badly advised, confidence sapping failure" was the Guardian's headline around the time of the TFC transfer.

In today's intrusive social media world, Altidore still hears it from all sides.

Away from soccer, Altidore dates tennis star Sloane Stephens and dotes on a young son from a previous relationship. Instagram photos of the little guy are usually tagged "What a blessing."

One such photo, honouring his son's third birthday, drew a comment that said "What a trash player that cost us the World Cup. You're pure disgrace."

Altidore and Toronto captain Michael Bradley, his longtime U.S. teammate/skipper, were targeted with abuse for the U.S. failed World Cup campaign by rival fans in the final away game of the regular season in Atlanta and the road legs of playoff series against the New York Red Bulls and Columbus.

At Red Bull Arena, one abusive fan even questioned his patriotism. Raised a Jehovah's Witness, Altidore does not put his hand on his heart during the U.S. anthem.

"It's just crazy in the sports world — not even the sports world, the world in general — how people love to wait for a bad day or one of your downfalls to come out and kind of dance on your grave," Altidore said. "It's kind of sad what society has become."

Anyone doubting Altidore's allegiance should look at his commitment to the U.S. national team cause — 110 caps and 41 goals.

In 2017, he became second-youngest player in U.S. team history to record 100 caps (at 27 years 84 days) before becoming just the third U.S. international to hit the 40-goal mark. He also tied Clint Dempsey as joint all-time U.S. scorer in World Cup qualifying with 18.

The MLS Cup win was a chance to answer some of his critics, while fulfilling dreams discussed over "hours and hours" with Bradley, who helped convince Altidore to take a chance on Toronto.

"We've been on the field on so many big days together — good days, bad days," Bradley said. "And as I said after the (MLS Cup final), when push comes to shove he's a guy that I want by my side every step of the way."

Altidore has stepped up at key moments, further endearing him to Toronto fans.

Last season, he became the first player to score in five straight MLS playoff games. This year his two post-season goals proved to be the winner in both the Eastern Conference final against Columbus and MLS Cup final against Seattle.

"He carries a lot of responsibility on his big shoulders and he, is my mind, one of the best strikers this league has ever seen," said Moor. "To do what he has done in the last two playoffs, with the mentality he does it with, is awesome."

Originally drafted as a teenager by the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls) in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft, Altidore left for Europe in 2008.

He became the first American to score in Spain's top league, for Villarreal CF against Athletic Bilbao. After an injury-disrupted loan to Spanish second-division side Xerex CD, Altidore joined Hull City of the English Premier League for the 2009-10 season.

In 2011, Altidore joined Turkey's Buraspor on a six-month loan before spending two seasons with AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands where he scored 51 goals in 93 appearances.

He was sold to Sunderland in 2013 in a seven-million-pound (C$12 million) transfer. It didn't help that manager Paolo Di Canio, who bought him, was fired that September.

But his bad luck with the Black Cats eventually brought him to Toronto where he has 38 goals and 11 assists in 75 regular-season games.

Altidore's immediate future involves spending time with his family. His sister is getting married Saturday.

"Then getting ready for next year," he said. "If anything makes you hungry, it's winning and having that kind of reception from the city. It just makes you want to have it again."

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press