Wofford's Ayers retires after 30 years as Terriers coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford coach Mike Ayers has retired after 30 seasons as the Terriers' football coach.

Ayers, 69, announced his decision Wednesday. He leaves with 207 wins at Wofford, the most in program history.

Ayers took the school from NAIA into the NCAA, first in Division II before stepping into the Football Championship Subdivision. The Terriers reached the Division II playoffs in 1990 and 1991. They made the FCS playoffs eight times since 2003, including the past two years. This season, Wofford finished 10-3 and reached the FCS quarterfinals before losing last weekend to North Dakota State.

The Terriers won five Southern Conference championships under Ayers including this past fall.