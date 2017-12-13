Lewandowski scores as Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead

BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski's goal was enough for Bayern Munich to stretch its Bundesliga lead with a 1-0 win at home over last-place Cologne on Wednesday.

Bayern now leads second-place Schalke by nine points after 16 rounds, with Lewandowski extending his league-leading tally to 15 goals in 16 games.

But Bayern, bidding for a record-extending sixth straight title, has played better games this season.

"Everything took much too long," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said.

Heynckes' side next faces Stuttgart in the league on Saturday, and then defending champion Borussia Dortmund for a German Cup showdown on Dec. 20 before the winter break.

"You can tell that the team knows there are just two games left and that we no longer have the 100 per cent energy reserves. So we just let the ball move around and took the 1-0 win as it was," Bayern captain Thomas Mueller said.

Winless Cologne, which had already made the worst start by any team since the Bundesliga began in 1963, held Bayern scoreless in the first half, leading to whistles from some home fans at the break.

"We did too little in the first half," Mueller said. "We didn't move the ball quickly enough, didn't make enough moves into dangerous areas."

It took an hour for Bayern to finally get through Cologne's defence. Jerome Boateng chipped the ball over the top and Thomas Mueller cushioned the ball back with a header for Lewandowski to volley past Timo Horn from close range.

The visitors discarded their caution and pushed for an equalizer. Lukas Kluenter - Cologne's greatest attacking threat throughout - came closest late on when he drew a brilliant save from Tom Starke.