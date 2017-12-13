Stewart giving Panthers major boost down the stretch

But Newton knows the Panthers will need Stewart's aggressive running as the playoffs approach.

The Panthers (9-4) are tied with New Orleans for first place in the NFC South with three games remaining, although the Saints hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Last week he ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings, marking Carolina's third straight win at home. With the next two games at home, the Panthers have a chance to take a big step toward reaching the post-season for the fourth time in five seasons.

It's been a big turnaround for Stewart, who struggled to find running room earlier in the season after averaging just 2.9 yards per carry and scoring only one touchdown in the first nine games. His two uncharacteristic first quarter fumbles against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 5 were a low point in his season.

But he's bounced back with a vengeance the past month.

"We didn't doubt him," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "That's why we kept putting Jonathan out there. We believe in who he is for us and he has been solid. He has worked hard. He had gotten better and better. He is getting stronger."

Said Newton: "We know who we are. We know what are DNA is as a team. The better Stew is, the better this offence is."

As for Stewart's off-the-field talent, Newton was a little surprised to learn his backfield mate was selected to compete in a talent show.

When told the show would be in late January, Newton did a double take.

"January? January what?" Newton said. "No matter what, late is January is not good. I have hopes and prayers that we will busy (still playing) in January."

___

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press