Giants rookie RB Wayne Gallman getting more playing time

Before getting his chance, Gallman had to learn the offence, with the biggest thing being blitz pickup. At Clemson, Deshaun Watson ran away from most blitzes. With the Giants, Manning is a pocket passer who needs to be protected.

This week will be a challenge. The Eagles have the best run defence in the league, allowing an average of 71.2 yards, and fourth-ranked defence overall. The Giants had 49 yards on 17 carries in a 27-24 loss in Philadelphia on Sept. 24, but Manning threw for season highs of 366 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia is led up front by tackle Fletcher Cox. Mychal Kendricks and the rest of the linebackers move well, and they get support from safety Malcolm Jenkins, who leads the team with 97 tackles.

"Based off of the last time we played them, they come flying around and it's a physical game all around," Darkwa said. "The battle in the trenches, obviously, with the lines and the running backs and the linebackers, we're going at it the whole game. So, it's a physical game, but that's how division games are, usually. They don't like us, we don't like them and that's how it usually goes."

While Gallman might be the future of the Giants, the 25-year-old Darkwa, who leads the Giants with 580 yards rushing on 136 carries, will be a free agent after this season.

"I'm going to give it my best, I'm going to give it my all because this game can be taken away from you just like that," Darkwa said. "But just the love of the game. Going out there and at the end of the day, everybody wants to win. We don't like that feeling of losing, nobody's gotten numb to it. We just have to make sure we can go out there and get a win, and what a better way to get a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, you know?"

NOTES: S Landon Collins (ankle) did not practice and his status is uncertain for Sunday. DT Damon Harrison (rest), WR Roger Lewis (ankle), OT Justin Pugh also did not practice. Pugh was at a doctor getting a second opinion on his back. DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) was among five players who were limited. ... Coach Steve Spagnuolo wasn't sure whether DE Romeo Okwara (knee) would come off injured reserve this week. ... CB Eli Apple returned to practice and worked with the second team. He has missed the last four games.

