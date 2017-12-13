Impact pick goalie Diop in waiver draft

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact selected goalkeeper Clement Diop in the MLS waiver draft on Wednesday.

Diop, a 24-year-old from France, arrived from the Los Angeles Galaxy as one of only two players to move in the draft, along with former San Jose fullback Kip Colvey who was picked by Colorado.

The six-foot-one Diop, who will need to be signed to a new contract, joins starter Evan Bush and Maxime Crepeau on the Impact's goalkeeping depth chart. There were reports that Crepeau, of Greenfield Park, Que., who allowed eight goals in three starts this season, may be on his way out of Montreal, however.

Diop played for Amiens in lower divisions of the French league from 2011 to 2014 before joining with the Galaxy's USL club in 2015.

He played in 15 games for the Galaxy's MLS squad this season, conceding 31 goals. He has allowed 34 goals in 17 career MLS matches.

It was a second move in as many days for the Impact under new French coach Remi Garde after Tuesday's surprise trade of veteran centreback Laurent Ciman to expansion Los Angeles FC for fullbacks Raheem Edwards and Jukka Raitala.

Toronto FC defender Brandon Aubrey and midfielder Sergio Camargo went unclaimed.

They are now free to sign with the team of their choice as are the other 57 unclaimed players, including Vancouver's Kyle Greig and Cole Seiler, in the draft.

There was no one taken in last year's waiver draft.

Aubrey, a 21-year-old Texan taken 21st overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, and Camargo, a 23-year-old homegrown player from Newmarket, Ont., spent the season with Toronto FC 2.