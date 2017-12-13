Phoenix Suns sign guard Isaiah Canaan

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Isaiah Canaan after receiving an injury hardship exemption from the NBA.

Canaan will be available Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Under the exemption, the Suns added Canaan because they have four players on the roster out for two weeks or more. Star guard Devin Booker is out with a groin injury, and Alan Williams, Davon Reed, and Brandon Knight have serious knee injuries.

The 6-foot Canaan has averaged 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 20.2 minutes in 186 games in five seasons with Houston, Philadelphia and Chicago. He appeared in one game for the Rockets this season. On Tuesday night in Prescott Valley, Canaan had 18 points and six assists in the Northern Arizona Suns' G League victory over Santa Cruz.