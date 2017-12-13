UCLA hires former Iowa St coach Paul Rhoads to coach DBs

LOS ANGELES — Paul Rhoads has been named UCLA's defensive backs coach.

UCLA announced the addition of the former Iowa State head coach to Chip Kelly's new staff on Wednesday.

Rhoads was in charge of the Cyclones from 2009-15. He spent the past two seasons on Bret Bielema's staff at Arkansas, serving as the Razorbacks' defensive co-ordinator and then their interim head coach this season.

Rhoads spent seven seasons as Pitt's defensive co-ordinator and another year in the same job at Auburn before taking over at Iowa State.