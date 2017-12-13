PSG into League Cup quarterfinals; Nice and Montpellier win

PARIS — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain reached the League Cup quarterfinals after winning 4-2 at Strasbourg on Wednesday.

PSG, which has won the past four editions, was keen to prove a point after Strasbourg ended its unbeaten start to the season with a league win earlier this month.

Strasbourg beat PSG 2-1 at home on Dec. 2 but it was a different story this time.

PSG was 2-0 up after 25 minutes thanks to an own goal from defender Yoann Salmier and an effort from Argentina winger Angel Di Maria.