Nick Foles ready for challenge of replacing Carson Wentz

Kelly traded him to St. Louis for Sam Bradford in March 2015 and Foles went 4-7 on a 7-9 team. He was released by the Rams and reunited with Reid in Kansas City as Alex Smith's backup. Foles filled in nicely when Smith was injured last season and led the Chiefs to a victory in his only start.

He returned to Philadelphia to back up Wentz on an $11 million, two-year contract.

"I think with experience and age, you gain knowledge and wisdom," Foles said .

"Obviously life changes and you just sort of see the game a little more clearly. Even stepping into the game like the other night, you're in the fourth quarter, you're on the road, it's a big game.

"And you really just go back to your training, you go back to your experiences in life. You know how to sort of live in that moment to execute the plays to help your team win."

Foles rallied the Eagles to a 43-35 win against the Los Angeles Rams by guiding the offence to field goals on consecutive drives after Wentz went down.

He'll get his first start at the New York Giants (2-11) on Sunday against an aggressive defence led by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo.

The Eagles can secure a first-round bye with a win. They'll lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed with two wins in their final three games or one win and one loss by the Vikings (10-3).

"It starts with that chemistry," Foles said. "The teams that I have been on that have been really good have had that, and this is one of them."

While Foles doesn't possess Wentz's scrambling ability and elusiveness, the Eagles don't plan to change their offence. But coaches wouldn't say otherwise. It would make sense to rely more on a strong running game led by Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement.

"Certainly it starts at quarterback, but it's really built around all the talent that we have on offence," offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich said.

"And good for us that all our quarterbacks are talented. Now Carson has some unique, physical traits that he does exceptionally well, but it's nothing that Nick can't handle. So we're full-steam ahead."

