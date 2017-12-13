3rd Ashes test hit by reports of match-fixing, ICC to probe

PERTH, Australia — Cricket Australia says it will co-operate with the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit investigation into a British newspaper report that bookmakers have offered to fix parts of the third Ashes test between Australia and England that begins Thursday in Perth.

The Sun newspaper in Britain published purported evidence of bookmakers offering to sell details of rigged periods of play for betting purposes, so-called spot fixing.

"Before match, I will tell you this over, this runs and then you have to put all the bets on that over," a man, who the newspaper claims is a bookmaker, says in undercover video footage.

During the video, information on fixes are heard to be worth around $150,000.