Seahawks fortunate they're not missing more from defence

"It was even worse because my kids have seen it, my wife has seen it," Jefferson said. "She was upset about it and I felt even more upset for them because they had to watch that."

Jefferson met with Carroll on Monday and said it was difficult to watch the video of the incident.

"We talked some about it," Jefferson said. "It's just one of them things. It's unfortunate. You know you wish it didn't get that far, wish it didn't happen. But it's one of those things that happened. We've got to learn from it and we've got to move on from it, getting ready for LA."

While the Seahawks will have three key defensive linemen, the uncertainty surrounding Wagner is significant.

Wagner was in contention for defensive player of the year despite playing through a nagging hamstring injury that was aggravated in the first minute of the second half against Jacksonville.

Almost immediately after Wagner left the field, the Seahawks became vulnerable. Seattle trailed 3-0 when Wagner left; it allowed 27 points over the final 29 minutes with Wagner on the sideline. While there were a number of breakdowns that led to the scoring outburst by the Jags, the loss of Wagner was substantial.

Wagner has talked extensively in recent weeks about the importance of communication with Chancellor and Sherman out and trying to making sure their replacements are in the correct coverages. There appeared to be more breakdowns against the Jags after Wagner went out.

Veteran Michael Wilhoite would step in if Wagner isn't available.

"He's very upbeat and very positive," Carroll said of Wagner. "He's planning on getting ready. That's what he's doing."

NOTES: Carroll is hopeful DE Dion Jordan (neck) will be back this week, but DT Nazair Jones (ankle) is still in "rehab mode," and likely will be out again. ... RB Mike Davis (ribs) is expected to play after leaving Sunday's game early. Davis had 66 yards rushing prior to his injury.

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press