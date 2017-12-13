Murder trial in case of slain Tennessee teen reaches jury

At one point during Jones' closing argument, Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword had the jury leave the courtroom and then reminded the lawyer to focus on the facts of this case rather than "personal attacks on the integrity of these prosecutors."

According to the state's case, Perry was angry that his mother had gotten shot earlier in the day and was accompanied by a group of people as he headed to Lonsdale to fire shots out of anger. Perry was killed in a separate shooting later that night.

"This case from the get-go is about retaliation and revenge," Morton said.

Morton also noted that a handgun found under Williams' seat during a January 2016 traffic stop fired the bullet that killed Dobson. Kit Rodgers, the lawyer representing Williams, said his client wasn't driving the car and didn't own the vehicle.

"All we know is that Richard Williams was a passenger in that car," Rodgers said. "It was someone else's car. When they stopped it for a traffic stop, they found a gun under his seat. I don't look under the passenger's seat in my friends' cars when I get into them. Maybe I should. Maybe he should. But they didn't find any palm prints or finger prints or DNA on that gun. It was just under his seat."

Williams was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder in the shooting of Larry North, who was a reluctant witness for the state in this trial. Williams received a 36-year prison sentence in connection with the attempted murder charge.

Rhonda Lee, the lawyer representing Colbert, said North wasn't a credible witness in this trial. North wore sunglasses throughout his testimony and said he had trouble remembering what happened that 2015 evening, though he offered more details in a videotaped interview with police from the night of the shootings.

Lee also criticized the state's use of a rap video featuring the defendants as evidence they participated in gang-related activity. Lee said the video only showed that her client wanted to be a rapper.

"The tragedy of Mr. Zaevion Dobson is a tragedy," Lee said. "There's nobody who'd disagree with that. But it would also be a tragedy for a young man to be convicted of first-degree murder that didn't do it."

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press