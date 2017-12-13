Jimmy Garoppolo gears up for first home start with 49ers

He does now have one thing straight when it comes to how the Niners fans identify themselves. Garoppolo got that tip via group text from a few friends the other day reminding him he'd better get the nickname right. People take that stuff seriously.

"It'll be fun. Our home fans, 'The Faithful,' I found out, got some heat for that, for saying '49ers Nation,'" said Garoppolo, acquired from the Patriots at the trade deadline in October. "But 'The Faithful,' they're an awesome fan base. It'll be fun to get in front of them this Sunday."

Oh, the little things he is still learning since taking over as 49ers quarterback two weeks ago.

"Any time you have that fan base in Houston, we're at an away game, and you hear the Niners chant, it's exciting," centre Daniel Kilgore said. "It makes your job well worth it when you're playing away and you get that welcome. It's pretty awesome. It's going to be fun to watch him. It's going to be different because he's not in a hostile environment. What makes it happen for him is the other 10 guys around him. We've got to block for him, the receivers have got to catch for him, the backs got to block. It's not just the Jimmy show."

San Francisco (3-10) sure could use some momentum on its home field, too, following consecutive road wins and only one victory at Levi's Stadium so far — against the Giants on Nov. 12.

Garoppolo only provided a small glimpse to the home fans in a Nov. 26 loss to the Seahawks, entering with 1:07 to play in place of the injured C.J. Beathard and throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy as time expired.

"Against Seattle I had a couple plays," Garoppolo said. "Hopefully the crowd comes out and they're loud helping our defence out and everything and we'll make some plays for them. It'll be a fun environment."

And the 49ers will be looking to Garoppolo again for some powerful words to pump them up ahead of kickoff.

"His energy is infectious," Harold said. "I really respect the guy, and he's doing a lot to help us win."

NOTES: RT Trent Brown (shoulder) and WR Murphy (illness) didn't practice. ... The Niners signed WR Max McCaffrey to a two-year contract off the Packers' practice squad, clearing roster room by placing WR Victor Bolden Jr., on injured reserve.

