McCowan leads No. 5 Mississippi St over No. 9 Oregon 90-79

"We have great chemistry and (my teammates) are confident," Vivians said. "They know they can shoot, so when it's their opportunity to shoot, they're going to knock a shot down."

Oregon (8-2) was led by Ruthy Hebard, who scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Ducks lost despite shooting 56 per cent from the field. Satou Sabally added 17 points.

"Both teams were really good offensively, but the difference was we just didn't really come to play defensively," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "We had a difficult time, obviously, with blocking McCowan out. She's an incredible player and when she puts her mind to it, there's really not a whole lot you can do down there."

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks had some good moments on offence, but couldn't keep pace with the Bulldogs. They had trouble matching up with McCowan, who made some contested shots but also feasted on wide-open looks. Graves said it's imperative that the Ducks figure out a way to guard bigger post players.

Mississippi State: It was an impressive night for the Bulldogs — especially McCowan and Vivians. The Bulldogs are lacking some depth in the frontcourt, but McCowan is playing so well it hasn't mattered.

Vivians continued her efficient shooting. She was shooting 53 per cent for the season before Wednesday and was 10 of 15 against the Ducks.

MCCOWAN KEEPS IMPROVING

It's the second time in about two weeks that McCowan has turned in an eye-popping statistical line. She had 31 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 29.

But the performance against Oregon was even more impressive considering the calibre of competition. McCowan came into the Oregon game averaging 15.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. She's had at least 10 rebounds in eight straight games.

UP NEXT

Oregon hosts Ole Miss on Sunday.

Mississippi State hosts Maine on Sunday.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press