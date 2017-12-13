England reaches 91-2 after 1st session of 3rd Ashes test

PERTH, Australia — Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood struck just before lunch to check England's promising start to the must-win third Ashes test against Australia.

Hazlewood bowled three consecutive maiden overs before having No.3 batsman James Vince (25) caught behind to end the 63-run second-wicket stand that had given England the ascendency on the first morning. England reached the interval minutes later at 91 for two.

Opener Mark Stoneman (48) and skipper Joe Root (0) will resume after the break following England's decision to bat first after winning the toss.

Stoneman and Vince batted with ease until Hazlewood (1-18) struck in the penultimate over before the break

Alastair Cook's poor form in the series continued, and the former England skipper managed just seven runs off 26 balls in his 150th test appearance before left-arm swing bowler Mitchell Starc pinned him on the crease and trapped him lbw.

On a pitch offering a lot of encouragement for the Australian pace trio in what is the WACA's last test as Perth's premier cricket venue, left hander Stoneman kick-started the innings with four boundaries in the space of five deliveries.

He smashed three boundaries off consecutive Strac deliveries as England raced along at a run-a-minute.

Starc, Hazlewood and Pat Cummins tested Stoneman with bounces but the opener did well to survive despite lobbing a few perilously short of the close fielders.

Starc (1-30) in particular extracted steep bounce with a couple of deliveries flying well above the outstretched gloves of wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

England retained the same starting XI from the loss last week in the inaugural day-night Ashes test in Adelaide, with a minor change in the batting order to have Jonny Bairstow batting at No. 6 and Moeen Ali dropped to No. 7.