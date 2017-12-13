England wins toss, elects to bat in 3rd Ashes test

PERTH, Australia — Needing to avoid a loss to keep the Ashes series alive, England skipper Joe Root won the toss Thursday and elected to bat in the third test against Australia.

The Australians won the first two matches in Brisbane and Adelaide and have only ever lost one test at the WACA ground to England, back in 1978.

England retained the same starting XI from the loss last week in the augural day-night Ashes test in Adelaide, with a minor change in the batting order to have Jonny Bairstow batting at No. 6 and Moeen Ali dropped to No. 7.

Opener and former skipper Alastair Cook was playing his 150th test.

Australia made one change, recalling allrounder Mitchell Marsh at the expense of middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb.

Australia captain Steve Smith said recent statistics at the WACA led to the change, with more backup needed for a bowling attacking featuring three pacemen and offspinner Nathan Lyon. Mitchell Marsh is expected to bat at No. 6, coming in after older brother, Shaun Marsh.

England's buildup to the match was disrupted by news of another off-field incident, which led to a player from the second-string team being fined and suspended for pouring a drink over the head of England paceman Jimmy Anderson in a Perth bar.

The morning of the test was overshadowed by a British newspaper report alleging an international attempt to fix parts of the Perth match.

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall issued a statement saying he had received all materials relating to The Sun newspaper's investigation and found no evidence of corruption.

"From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from The Sun or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current test match has been corrupted," Marshall said. "At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this test have been in contact with the alleged fixers.