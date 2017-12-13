UNC Greensboro rallies to beat UNC Wilmington 71-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Francis Alonso scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Marvin Smith added 15 points with three 3s, and UNC Greensboro rallied to for its third-straight win, 71-58 over UNC Wilmington on Wednesday night.

Alonso hit three 3s in a 16-4 run to start the second half and the Spartans took a 48-37. They led 64-53 after Alonso hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game with 5:16 to play. The Seahawks closed to 65-56 on Ty Taylor II's two free throws, but Smith's tip-in with 2:30 left gave the Spartans a double-digit lead they held for the duration.

Isaiah Miller added 10 points, Kyrin Galloway grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, and James Dickey had 10 boards for the Spartans (7-3). UNC Greensboro scored 22 points off of 17 Seahawks turnovers.

Devontae Cacok scored 22 points with 17 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for the Seahawks (2-6), who have lost five straight on the road. Taylor scored 16 with a career-high 10 rebounds.