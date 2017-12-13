Lou Williams, Jordan lead Clippers over Magic, 106-95

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lou Williams scored 31 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a four-game road trip with a 106-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

The Clippers shot 54 per cent in the second half to win their third straight in a matchup of injury-riddled teams.

Jonathon Simmons scored 20 points for the Magic, who have lost 14 of 17. Mario Hezonja added 17 points and nine rebounds in his second start of the season.

Making only eight of their first 30 shots, the Clippers fell behind by 12 points midway through the second quarter. But Williams connected on three 3-pointers and Austin Rivers added one during a 14-0 run, and the Clippers (11-15) finished the first half by outscoring the Magic 24-7 to take a 45-40 lead.