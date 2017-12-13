Belleville edges Binhgamton 4-3 in shootout

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Colin White scored in the shootout as the Belleville Senators came from behind to beat the Binghamton Devils 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Gabriel Gagne, Filip Chlapik and Ben Harpur scored in the third period for the Senators (11-12-3) to erase a 3-0 deficit. White's shootout goal snapped a three-game losing streak for Belleville.

Chris Driedger made 32 saves for the win.

Ryan Kujawinski, Blake Speers and Kevin Rooney built up a three-goal lead for the Devils (8-13-4). Ken Appleby stopped 32-of-35 shots in defeat.