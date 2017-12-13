Bulls beat Jazz 103-100 for 4th straight victory

"I believe in my game," Dunn said. "The coaching staff believes in me, my teammates do. There's going to be times where there's going to be bad games, I understand that, but I am going to keep fighting."

Dunn, David Nwaba and Justin Holiday each missed a foul shot in the final seconds, giving Utah one more chance. But Mitchell missed a running 3-point try as time expired.

"I rushed it," Mitchell said. "I should have shot it with two hands, first of all. I should have shot it like a regular pull-up."

Ricky Rubio added 14 points for Utah, which has dropped the first two on a six-game road trip. Burks finished with 13 points.

"We can't do it in spurts," Hood said. "If we can't sustain it over 48 minutes, we're not going to win."

Utah trailed by as many 12 in the second quarter, but closed the half with a 17-6 run and kept up its solid play at the start of the third. Jonas Jerebko's reverse layup with 7:06 left gave the Jazz a 63-58 lead, leading to a timeout by the Bulls.

Jazz: It was Mitchell's third game of his rookie season with at least 31 points. ... G/F Joe Johnson has been sidelined since Oct. 30 because of right wrist tendon instability, but he could return soon. "He can't have contact in practice, but he's been doing non-contact stuff in practice," Snyder said. "It's a question of sooner rather than later." ... G Raul Neto was held out due to a concussion. Neto left in the first quarter of Saturday night's 117-100 loss at Milwaukee.

Bulls: Holiday finished with 12 points. ... Portis was 0 for 5 from the field in 16 minutes heading into the final period. He scored a career-high 23 points in Monday night's 108-85 victory over Boston. ... Each of Chicago's starters scored in double figures for the fourth time this season.

Chicago played without rookie forward Lauri Markkanen, who missed his second straight game due to back spasms. Markkanen, who is averaging 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds, was originally listed in the starting lineup, but was replaced by Mirotic shortly before the game.

Jazz: Visit Boston on Friday night. The Jazz dropped both of their games against the Celtics last season.

Bulls: Visit Milwaukee on Friday night.

