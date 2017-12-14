Epps leads LSU past Houston 80-77

BATON ROUGE, La. — Aaron Epps scored a career-high 26 points and Tremont Waters blocked a game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds as LSU defeated Houston 80-77 on Wednesday.

Epps, who also grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, put the Tigers (5-2) ahead by six points on a three-point play with 57 seconds remaining. Rob Gray pulled the Cougars within three points at 80-77 on a 3-pointer less than ten seconds later.

Following an LSU turnover, Houston (8-2) had a chance to tie it, but the 5-foot-11 Waters blocked Corey Davis Jr.'s 3-point attempt with six seconds to play. Devin Davis missed a long 3-point shot at the buzzer for the Cougars.

"We were just playing tonight," Epps said. "We were playing extra hard, making extra passes. We were hustling. It was really hard getting rebounds on the defensive end because their guys were crashing hard, so I just had to basically fight."

Waters had 17 points and six assists to go along with his first blocked shot of the season for the Tigers, who never trailed during the final 6 1/2 minutes. Mays had 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

Mays stressed that Epps was the star of the game.

"Epps has always been an animal on the glass," Mays said. "It was his night. He performed really well and got timely scores as well. These are the games you want to play and the games you prepare for in the summer. We are excited with our work showing up tonight."

Grey and Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points apiece for Houston, whose winning streak ended at seven games. Devin Davis had 14 points.

"Either team could have won that game," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "It came down to making a shot here or there. We had some wide-open looks from three, but we missed them in the last five minutes. I'm not talking about the one that was blocked. I'm talking about the ones that were open."

LSU erased a four-point Houston lead with a 10-0 run early in the second half. Six of those 10 points came at the foul line as the Tigers pulled ahead 55-49. The Cougars went nearly four minutes without scoring in that stretch.