Top 25 Capsules

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Brunson had 22 of his career-high 31 points in No. 1 Villanova's dominating first half and Omari Spellman scored 27 to help lead the Wildcats to an 87-67 rout of Temple on Wednesday night.

Donte DiVincenzo added 12 points for Villanova (11-0), which won its unprecedented 22nd straight Big 5 game. The Wildcats last lost a contest in the Philadelphia round-robin series to Temple on Dec. 5, 2012. The Big 5 also consists of La Salle, Saint Joseph's and Penn.

The Wildcats moved into the top spot in the rankings for the third straight season this week.

Quinton Rose scored 27 points for the Owls (6-3).