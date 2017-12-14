Subban scores two as Preds thump Canucks 7-1

Nashville kept coming with Fiala scoring his sixth at 11:57 — Nilsson broke his stick over the crossbar and tossed the handle into the netting behind his goal in the aftermath — and Jarnkrok added his seventh just 40 seconds later to round out a three-goal outburst in 3:49.

The Canucks, who have now allowed five or more goals in seven games this season, limped into Wednesday minus two-thirds of their top line with Bo Horvat (fractured ankle) and Sven Baertschi (broken jaw) both out for an extended period, while Brandon Sutter and Erik Gudbranson remain sidelined with upper-body injuries.

Nashville opened the scoring 1:33 into the game on the first of a number of weird sequences. Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto saw his clearing attempt cut off by Subban, who flubbed a quick one-time shot towards the goal that a screened Nilsson, who had dropped to his knees, never saw before it looped up and over his shoulder.

Subban's fifth of the year also marked the fifth time this year Vancouver has allowed a goal on the opposition's first shot.

Nilsson had to be sharp on a Colton Sissons shorthanded chance a few minutes later before Rinne stopped Thomas Vanek with his mask.

Kyle Turris, who made waves earlier in the day when he said Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is the reason he was traded out of the nation's capital last month, then hit the post after coming out of the penalty box.

Vancouver went on another power play later in the period, but Nashville broke the other way on a rare shorthanded 2-on-0 rush, with Johansen feeding Arvidsson for his 11th past a helpless Nilsson at 14:38.

The Canucks looked to have gotten on the scoreboard with 51.6 seconds left when Vanek scored on a nice re-direction off the rush. But the call was overturned after the Predators correctly challenged that Vanek was just offside in the lead-up to the goal.

Notes: Vancouver has been outscored 20-5 since Horvat's injury. ... The Canucks continue a four-game homestand Friday against San Jose. ... The Predators visit Edmonton on Thursday and Calgary on Saturday.

---

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press