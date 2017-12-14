Froome maintains innocence as rival doubts handling of case

LONDON — Chris Froome's renewed protestations of innocence on Thursday were accompanied by doubts about why the four-time Tour de France champion was not immediately suspended for failing a doping test.

Froome has been ordered to explain to the International Cycling Union why a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

While accepting the case is "damaging" for a sport scarred for years by doping scandals, Froome maintained Team Sky has the evidence to prove he is not guilty of cheating.

"I know that within me fundamentally I have followed the protocol and I have not overstepped any boundaries," Froome said, "and I hope by the end of this process that will be clear to everyone and I'll be exonerated of any wrongdoing."

Froome offered a defence of his integrity in an interview with Sky, the broadcaster that owns his cycling team.

"I am being tested every single day of the race that I am in the leader's jersey, I knew I was being tested," Froome said. "We also have a wealth of information from within the team of what I ate every single day, how many times I have stopped to pee every day.

"The detail of the information that we have been able to provide is vast."

Sky and the UCI confirmed Froome's failed test early Wednesday in response to media reports.

Rival rider Tony Martin said he believes something is amiss with the UCI's handling of the case.

"I am totally angry," the German cyclist wrote on Facebook . "There is definitely a double standard being applied in the Christopher Froome case. Other athletes are suspended immediately after a positive test. He and his team are given time by the UCI to explain it all. I do not know of any similar case in the recent past. That is a scandal, and he should at least not have been allowed to appear in the World Championships.