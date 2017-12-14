Froome says 'wealth of info' can show he's not a cheater

LONDON — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says a "wealth of information" can prove his innocence after failing a doping test.

The Team Sky rider has to explain to the UCI why a urine sample provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

Froome dismissed any suggestion he is a cheat by saying "I knew I was being tested."

In an interview conducted by broadcaster Sky, Froome says he followed "protocol and I have not overstepped any boundaries," something that can be proved by "a wealth of information from within the team."