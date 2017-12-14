Bengals-Vikings Capsule

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (10)

VIKINGS Defence — OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals have never won in five all-time trips to Minnesota. Vikings were division champions in four of those seasons: 1977, 1989, 1998, 2009. ... Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was defensive co-ordinator for Bengals under current coach Marvin Lewis from 2008-2013. Bengals and Vikings held joint practices prior to exhibition game in 2016, but this will be first regular-season matchup for Zimmer against former team. ... Lewis has never lost to any former assistant, going 6-0-1. ... Combined record of teams Bengals have beaten, counting Browns twice, is 14-51. Defeat would ensure for Bengals back-to-back losing seasons for first time since 2007-08. .... Cincinnati had streak of 22 straight games allowing less than 30 points end vs. Bears. It was longest run in club history and longest active in NFL. Bengals were missing five defensive starters vs. Bears. ... Andy Dalton had tipped pass picked off in third quarter vs. Bears, his first interception in seven games since Oct. 22 vs. Steelers. His streak of 193 passes without pick was personal best and second in Bengals history to Neil O'Donnell's 238 consecutive attempts in 1998. ... Dalton has 22 career 300-yard passing games, one shy of Boomer Esiason's club mark. ... WR A.J. Green has 31 career 100-yard receiving games, tied with Chad Johnson for Bengals record. ... Bengals LB Carl Lawson leads all NFL rookies with 7 1/2 sacks, two shy of Carlos Dunlap's franchise rookie record from 2010. ... Vikings can clinch NFC North for second time in three years with win or loss by Packers and Lions. ... Vikings are 10-4 in regular season at home since U.S. Bank Stadium opened. ... Combined record of teams Vikings have lost to is 27-12. ... Vikings have 11 scoring drives of 80-plus yards, after just four of those last season. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen is second in league with 30 third-down catches and 23 first-down conversions. ... Vikings still lead league in third-down defence (27.8 per cent conversion rate) despite allowing all four TDs vs. Panthers on third downs last week. ... Vikings' defence still leads NFL in fewest 10-plus-yard runs allowed (17), though Jonathan Stewart (60 yards) and Cam Newton (62 yards) had big gains on ground for Panthers last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Vikings WR Stefon Diggs has played in four home games this season, accumulating four of his five TDs and 394 of 694 yards on season.

