US women's hockey team to play NWHL team in Olympic tune-up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. women's national team will play two exhibition games against top players from the National Women's Hockey League next month in a final tune-up for Winter Olympics.

The games will be held Jan. 13 and 15 in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

USA Hockey said Thursday that 11 players currently training with the U.S. team competed in the NWHL during the 2016-17 season. The Olympic roster is scheduled to be announced Jan. 1.

By The Associated Press