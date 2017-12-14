Chargers, Chiefs meet with AFC West title (almost) at stake

The Chiefs have made personnel moves — signing veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis, for example — and scheme changes, with coach Andy Reid turning over play-calling duties to offensive co-ordinator Matt Nagy the past two weeks with great success.

The Chargers have become accustomed to a whole bunch of new: coaches, playbooks, even their home after moving from San Diego. And that newfound sense of comfort has been evident the past month.

"I think both sides of the ball they're probably a little more familiar with the schemes they're being asked to do," Reid said. "They're playing good football, high-level football on both sides."

Fitting, considering they're also playing high-stakes football now.

"This is about as big as it gets for a regular-season game," Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith said. "Division opponent, tied for first, only a couple games left. The ramifications are huge. It doesn't get any bigger than this."

Here are some of the key story lines for a crucial AFC West matchup:

DIVISION DOMINANCE: The Chiefs have won seven straight against the Chargers going back to Dec. 29, 2013, when they had wrapped up the division and sat most of their starters in a 27-24 loss. The Chargers kicked a field goal in overtime that day to earn the AFC's final playoff spot.

PAGING PETERS: All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters is back from a one-game disciplinary suspension handed down by Reid last week. Peters had been involved in a series of embarrassing incidents, but when he threw an official's flag into the stands in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets and got into a verbal altercation with an assistant coach on the team bus, the Chiefs' coach had enough. The Chiefs fared well without Peters last week, shutting down Derek Carr and the Raiders in a 26-15 win.

RIVERS DANCING: After throwing three picks against Kansas City in their first meeting, Rivers has thrown only three more over the next 10 games. His hot play is a big reason why the Chargers have climbed back into playoff contention. "There were a lot of factors that went into that game," Chargers offensive co-ordinator Ken Whisenhunt said. "It wasn't just him. Everybody's involved when things like that happen. That's probably the best thing about this team. They rallied together."

OFFENIVE BALANCE: The Chargers have also been more productive on the ground behind a one-two punch in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, an undrafted free agent out of Western State. "It's been night and day when you look at the first quarter of the season," Lynn said. "We were being dominated in time of possession, and offence would get on the field and we'd have to rush everything because we didn't know when we were going to have the ball again. We've made some adjustments."

ARROWHEAD MYSTIQUE: Lynn and Rivers both praised the old-school nature of playing in Kansas City, whether it's the stadium or the tailgating or the general atmosphere. That should all be amped for their primetime matchup given the high stakes. "It'll be a great environment," Reid said. "Both teams have something on the line this late in the year."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press