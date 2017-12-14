Luke Gregerson, Cardinals finalize $11M, 2-year contract

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Reliever Luke Gregerson and the St. Louis Cardinals have finalized an $11 million, two-year contract.

A 33-year-old right-hander, Gregerson will have salaries of $5 million in each of the next two seasons, and St. Louis has a $5 million option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. The option year would become guaranteed at $6 million if Gregerson pitches in 60 games in 2019 or 130 games in 2018-19 combined.

He can earn an additional $1 million annually in performance bonuses based on games finished.

Gregerson was 2-3 with a career-high 4.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 61 innings this year for the World Series champion Houston Astros, giving up a career-worst 13 home runs. He did not allow a run in five post-season games.