Receiver Seth Collins granted release from Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Wide receiver Seth Collins has been granted his release from the Oregon State Beavers.

Collins, a junior, played in just three games last season because of illness and injuries. He finished with 12 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

His best game came on Oct. 7 against USC, when he caught five passes for 91 yards.

A dynamic playmaker, Collins was a quarterback for the Beavers his freshman year but the next season he shifted to wide receiver. For his career at Oregon State, he had 48 catches for 548 yards and two touchdowns.