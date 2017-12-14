Celine Dion part of Jets' winning tradition

"I got really excited when she made an appearance, I can't lie about that," Myers said. "I think she's one of the best entertainers, best performers in the world.

"For her to make an appearance and play that song, it was pretty cool for me. I think it was pretty cool for everyone, too."

Second-year defenceman Josh Morrissey grew up in Calgary and admitted he's more of a country music fan, but adding Dion to the locker room playlist has been fun.

It's like the fighter pilot helmet the team gives their player of the game to wear.

"You work really hard to get a win and it's hard to do in this league, so it's sort of a couple minutes when you can enjoy that win while you're getting undressed and then sort of go on to the next one," Morrissey said. "We do the helmet and we have a couple songs to celebrate that win."

He also gets a kick out of watching his teammates belt out the Dion song, which is enjoying its 20th anniversary.

"I don't know if anyone in our room has a future in music, at least not singing," Morrissey said with a smile.

"It is pretty funny to watch. Everybody's usually excited after the win and it's pretty funny to see some of the guys sing along."

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press