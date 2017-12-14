Injured McCown to serve as player-coach for Jets vs. Saints

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Injured quarterback Josh McCown will travel with the New York Jets to New Orleans this weekend and serve as a player-coach on the sideline against the Saints.
McCown is out for the season with a broken left hand, which he suffered in New York's 23-0 loss at Denver last Sunday. The 38-year-old quarterback had surgery Tuesday and was back with the team Wednesday, sporting a black cast on his non-throwing hand.
McCown, whose playing future is uncertain, has been widely praised by players and coaches for his leadership skills. Coach Todd Bowles says McCown displays traits of a coach and wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback serves in that role somewhere after he's done playing.
McCown signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Jets in the off-season and is scheduled to be a free agent this winter.
By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
