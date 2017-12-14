Ontario's horse racing groups joining forces

TORONTO — Ontario's horse racing groups are joining forces.

Ontario Racing and members of the Standardbred Alliance have voted to form an independent organization, Ontario Racing Management, that will represent the province's 15 racetracks and various industry associations.

Ontario Racing said in a release that the merger will lead to more cost-effective and streamlined administration.

"Both the board of Ontario Racing and the Standardbred Alliance are confident that the merger will create a unified voice for racing to advocate for the sector’s interests and ultimately negotiate a long-term funding model that ensures the sustainability of three breeds of horse racing in Ontario," Hugh Mitchell, chair of Ontario Racing's board of directors, said in a release.