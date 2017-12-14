Russia aims for Olympic hockey gold despite turmoil

"We just tried to play simple and hard," defenceman Sergei Andronov said. "We're trying to play every game for a victory."

The Russians haven't won Olympic hockey gold since 1992, when an almost entirely Russian lineup of players from the recently collapsed Soviet Union competed as the Unified Team.

Under the Team Russia name, its best result is silver in 1998. The last Olympics on home ice in Sochi were a disappointment, as Finland beat Russia 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Sochi Games have come back to haunt Russia, with 31 athletes across six sports banned for doping and other sanctions from the IOC.

There's no allegation of doping by the men's hockey team, though six women's team players were suspended.

The key Russian whistleblower, former laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov, has stated in an affidavit that men's hockey players were not included in a doping program as they would have been harder to keep track of across multiple clubs, and could have given the game away if they failed tests outside Russia.

Not everything has been smoothed out just yet though for Russia ahead of Pyeongchang.

The KHL leadership has yet to confirm it will release players, though any obstruction by the Russia-based league would face fierce opposition from the players and the Russian Hockey Federation leadership, which includes wealthy businessmen close to the Kremlin.

Months of uncertainty over whether Russia would be allowed to compete at all in Pyeongchang haven't worn team morale down, coach Oleg Znarok insists.

"We're feeling great and it's always been great," he said Wednesday. "We've been working and getting ready. We had no doubts."

By James Ellingworth, The Associated Press