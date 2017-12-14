Fram lifts U Sports over Canada's juniors

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jason Fram scored with 6.5 seconds left to play in the third period as the U Sports all-stars edged Canada 4-3 on Wednesday.

It was the second of two games between Canada's national junior team and a team made up of players from universities across the country.

Hockey Canada used the two games to evaluate talent as part of its selection camp ahead of the world junior championship, Dec. 26 to Jan in Buffalo, N.Y.

Cole Sanford scored twice for U Sports, with Spencer Abraham also scoring.