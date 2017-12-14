Aussie skipper wins Down Under leg of global Clipper race

SYDNEY, Australia — Wendy Tuck has skippered her boat Sanya Serenity Coast to a line honours win in Sydney in the latest leg of the Clipper Round the World yacht race.

Tuck crossed the finish line in her home city on Friday morning less than 17 minutes ahead of Visit Seattle, and more than 12 days, 13 hours after leaving Western Australia.

Qingdao, which finished third in the Australian leg of the race, about an hour behind Visit Seattle, led the overall standings after three legs.

The next leg of the Clipper race will be in the Sydney to Hobart race starting Dec. 26.