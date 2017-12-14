Foles replaces Wentz, but Eagles still have work to do

Foles tossed two TD passes and had a 114.9 rating in his only career game at the Giants on Oct. 6, 2013.

Some things to watch Sunday:

RUN STOPPERS: Despite having the top-ranked run defence in the NFL, the Eagles have allowed teams to rush for more than 100 yards in three of the last four games. Todd Gurley had 96 yards for the Rams in a 43-35 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday. It was the most by one player against the Eagles this season. Poor tackling was the main problem against Gurley.

FALLEN APPLE: The Giants had high hopes for cornerback Eli Apple when they drafted him in the first round last year. After showing flashes in 2016, he has backtracked in his second season. He has been beaten on deep passes because he does not turn around to find the ball, and he has been hit with some big pass interference penalties. He fell into McAdoo's doghouse and missed the last four games, the last two with hip and back problems.

Teammates say he has been bothered by off-the-field issues, an illness to his mother. He has practiced this week so he might be worth looking out for if he plays.

NEW QB, SAME OFFENSE: The Eagles don't plan to restructure their offence for Foles. He isn't nearly as mobile and he's not a threat to keep the ball on run-pass option plays as was Wentz. But most of Wentz's 299 yards rushing came on scrambles instead of designed running plays. Led by LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi, the Eagles have the second-ranked rushing offence. Both guys could see more carries to neutralize New York's aggressive defence.

MORE MANNING: The Eagles' defence has been one of the NFL's best, ranked fourth overall. The Giants' offence is ranked No. 29, averaging 15.3 points. Last time the teams played, Eli Manning hit 35 of 47 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. The completions, yards and touchdown passes were all season highs, as was the 24 points. Manning had Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram as his receivers then. Only Shepard and Engram are left.

FRIDGE-LIKE: The Giants have been using defensive tackle Robert Thomas in a fullback role instead of fullback Shane Smith when they get close to the goal line. "With that goal-line group of personnel, the more beef, the bigger body that we can have there in terms of trying to punch the ball in. It's not anything negative about Shane, but Robert is a bigger body and he has a natural ability to uncoil his hips," offensive co-ordinator Mike Sullivan said.

The other reason: New York's defence likes it.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press