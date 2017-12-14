Lions, Bears meet with coaches hoping to return for 4th year

Mitchell Trubisky directed an offence that had a season-high 482 yards and he became the franchise's first rookie to throw and run for touchdowns in a game since Jim McMahon in 1982. Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and became Chicago's first player to begin a career with 1,000-plus yards rushing in each of his first two seasons. Rookie Tarik Cohen added a season-high 80 yards rushing.

"They run the ball as well as anybody that we've seen to date," Caldwell said.

STAFFORD'S STREAK: With a banged-up right hand, Stafford extended his starting streak to 112 games, including the playoffs, in last week's win at Tampa Bay .

"He takes it very seriously that people expect to see No. 9 out there when the Detroit Lions play," offensive tackle Taylor Decker said.

Stafford became the first NFL player to complete 80-plus per cent of his passes in consecutive road games with at least 29 attempts in each one.

NO KICK: The Bears have made a league-worst 70 per cent of their field goals, and are using a third kicker, Mike Nugent, this season. Nugent missed on one of his four extra-point attempts last week, hitting the right upright after Chicago's first touchdown, and made two field goals.

GROUNDED: When the Lions were a season-high two games above .500 following a 14-7 win at Minnesota in Week 4, it looked like they finally might have a running game led by Ameer Abdullah. The 2015 second-round pick ran for a career-high 94 yards on 20 carries against the Vikings to beat a personal mark he set two weeks earlier with 86 yards rushing in a road win against the New York Giants. He was inactive for the last two games with a neck injury, an ailment Abdullah said he recovered from well enough to play last week against the Buccaneers. The Lions, who are averaging a league-low 76.3 yards rushing per game, will rank among the NFL's worst running teams for a fourth straight year.

INJURY REPORT: Detroit centre Travis Swanson (concussion) and right tackle Rick Wagner (ankle) were ruled out after both were unable to practice this week. Lions guard T.J. Lang is questionable with a foot injury that allowed him to practice on a limited basis on Thursday. Detroit defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who has a sack in two of the last three games, is also questionable with an ankle ailment.

Chicago's defence might be missing starting safety Adrian Amos for a third straight week and starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman for a second game in a row. Amos (hamstring) and Goldman (hip) were limited in Thursday's practice and are questionable to play at Detroit.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press