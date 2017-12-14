Kelly, Lynch among inactives for Broncos-Colts game

Indianapolis Colts centre Ryan Kelly and Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch were inactive for Thursday night's game.

Kelly sat out the third straight week with a concussion and was replaced in the lineup by Mike Person.

Lynch was out with an injured ankle as Trevor Siemian made his 10th start of the season.

Indy was also without cornerbacks Nate Hairston and Rashaan Melvin, receiver Donte Moncrief and tight end Darrell Daniels. All four are injured. Running back Matt Jones and offensive lineman Tyreek Burwell were healthy scratches.