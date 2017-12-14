Filppula's goal leads Flyers to 5th straight win

PHILADELPHIA — No longer struggling, the suddenly confident Philadelphia Flyers are now able to overcome their own blunders.

Valtteri Filppula scored the game-winner with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second period and Travis Sanheim netted his first career goal to help the Flyers win their fifth straight game, 2-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Brian Elliott rebounded from a costly mistake early in the game to make 19 saves for the Flyers, whose winning streak has come on the heels of a 10-game losing streak. The winning stretch began with a three-game Canadian trip that started with coach Dave Hakstol changing the team's formation to a more defensive-minded 1-2-2 alignment. Philadelphia (13-11-7) has outscored opponents 19-8 since.

Buffalo opened the scoring 1 1/2 minutes into the game thanks to a miscue by Elliott. The Flyers goalie attempted to clear the puck from behind the net, but he passed right to Buffalo's Zemgus Girgensons. The Buffalo centre then passed in front to Ryan O'Reilly, who shot into an empty net for his eighth goal of the season.