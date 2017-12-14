Cole scores 30, Howard tops Washington Adventist 76-65

WASHINGTON — RJ Cole scored 30 points, Charles Williams added 24 and Howard ended a three-game losing streak with a 76-65 win over NAIA Washington Adventist on Thursday night.

Cole scored 23 in the second half for the Bison (2-10), going 10 of 10 from the foul line, six in the final minute.

Charles Vines had 21 points for the Shockers (3-7) with Elijah Maynard adding 13. The pair combined for 21 points in the first half when Washington Adventist took a 38-36 lead, outscoring Howard by six at the foul line.

A 7-0 run early in the second half, capped by Williams' 3-point play, put Howard up for good, 46-41. Cole and Williams scored back-to-back, Cole's a 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 15 with 8:22 left.