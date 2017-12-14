Jiggetts reaches 1,000 points in South Florida's 83-63 win

TAMPA, Fla. — Malik Martin threw down a pair of dunks, Tulio Da Silva followed with two more and Stephan Jiggetts reached 1,000 career points as South Florida broke open a close game after halftime for an 83-63 defeat of Bethune Cookman Thursday night.

The Bulls (5-6) scored the last four points of the first half to take a 36-35 lead into the break, and came out smoking for the second half, opening on a 20-13 run for a 56-48 lead by 13:17 left to play.

Jiggetts scored 20 points with seven assists. Two free throws with 4:56 to play put him at 1,002 career points. Payton Banks scored 16 points, Da Silva finished with 15 and Martin scored 10 points with three dunks early in the second half. Terrence Samuel also scored 10 and five Bulls reached double figures for the first time since Dec. 15, 2015.

Isaiah Bailey led the Wildcats (5-6) with 19 points and Houston Smith scored 12. Bethune Cookman's leading scorer Brandon Tabb has not played in the last two games and wasn't on the roster Thursday.