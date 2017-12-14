Blue Jackets hold off surge by Islanders to win 6-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky knocked down 21 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a rally by the New York Islanders to win 6-4 on Thursday night.

Markus Nutivaara, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snuffed out a New York comeback attempt in the second and third periods that included a hat trick by wing Josh Bailey.

Columbus (20-11-1) has won 11 of their last 15 and is in a knot of teams battling for supremacy in the tough Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders (17-12-3) were a point behind Columbus and Washington coming into the game, but the Blue Jackets found various ways to beat Thomas Greiss, who finished the game with 29 saves. New York tied the score 3-3 in the second period, and pulled back within one in the final frame but couldn't grab the lead.