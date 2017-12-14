Northwestern hot 3-point shooting buries Valparaiso 84-50

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Vic Law scored 18 points and re-energized Northwestern blew out Valparaiso 84-50 on Thursday night.

Coming off the biggest win in program history, the Wildcats (7-4) rode Law's early hot hand and a stifling team defensive effort to a second straight decisive victory. Northwestern, which beat Chicago State by 65 points on Monday after a seven-day layoff, went on runs of 17-1 and 20-2 for its third win in four games.

Playing again without leading scorer Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso (8-3) couldn't keep up. It went 8 minutes, 21 seconds without a field goal in the first half and lost its third straight.

The Wildcats were never challenged as they forced 10 first-half turnovers and made seven of their first eight 3-point tries to race out to a 30-13 lead.

The Crusaders looked out of sorts without Walker, who missed his second straight game with illness. After a Derrik Smits jumper got it within 13-10 at the 15:30-mark, Valparaiso didn't make another basket until it trailed by 18. The Crusaders also went 6:53 without a field goal to start the second half as Northwestern stretched its lead to 62-28.

Joe Burton led Valparaiso with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

Valparaiso: It was the third straight away from home for the Crusaders, who are on a six-game road trip. Valparaiso, which has played better than .500 basketball on the road in four of the past five seasons, continues its trip with two games in California next week. The Crusaders, who fell to 1-3 away, won't play their only home game of the month until Dec. 31.

Northwestern: Normally an average team from behind the line, the Wildcats couldn't miss early on, making seven of their first eight 3-point tries. Northwestern entered the contest shooting 35 per cent from 3, which was ranked 172nd out of 351 Division 1 teams. But Law hit his first four 3-pointers for the Wildcats, who finished 12 for 22.

UP NEXT