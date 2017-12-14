QMJHL Roundup: Remparts top Foreurs in OT

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Olivier Garneau scored his second goal of the game late in overtime to lift the Quebec Remparts over the Val-d'Or Foreurs 3-2 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jesse Sutton also scored for Quebec (20-10-4) and Dereck Baribeau made 31 saves.

Ivan Kozlov and Nicolas Ouellet found the back of the net for the Foreurs (14-16-3). Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 28 shots in defeat.

Val-d'Or's David Henley was given a match penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head at 5:07 of the first period.