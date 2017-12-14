VMI rolls past D-II Southern Wesleyan 90-52

LEXINGTON, Va. — Jordan Ratliffe totalled 13 points, four rebounds and three steals to propel VMI to a 90-52 victory over Division II member Southern Wesleyan on Thursday night.

Sarju Patel scored 12 and Tyler Creammer added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets (5-5), who shot 54 per cent (34 of 63) from the floor for the game.

DJ Dobson topped the Warriors with 14 points, while Jeremy Wert scored 10 with eight rebounds. Southern Wesleyan shot just 29 per cent (15 of 51) from the floor and made 1 of 15 from 3-point range (7 per cent).

VMI dominated the first meeting between the schools since 2008, outscoring the Warriors 24-6 in points off turnovers. VMI's bench outscored its counterpart 51-14 and the Keydets had a 41-31 rebound advantage.