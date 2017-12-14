Lecomte returns as No. 21 Baylor tops Texas Southern 99-68

Lecomte, who missed a win over Randall when the Bears played at nearby Fort Hood for the third straight year, had a four-point play when he got fouled on a corner 3 to spark an 11-2 run for a 35-24 lead late in the first half.

The 5-foot-11 native of Belgium had another 3-pointer and five points in a 17-0 spurt for a 62-37 lead in the second half. Lecomte was 3 of 6 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: It doesn't mean much for the Tigers to lose most or all of their nonconference games. They play a schedule that looks like something from Davis' days with the Hoosiers, and they haven't played at home in November or December since 2014. Texas Southern has still won at least 22 games twice in the previous three seasons and made the NCAA Tournament as SWAC tourney champion three of the past four years.

Baylor: The Bears' dominance showed up best in the shooting percentages for both teams. Baylor matched a season high at 66 per cent to 41 per cent for Texas Southern. The Bears were 10 of 18 from long range (57 per cent). Since losing to the Shockers, Baylor has beaten three overmatched opponents by an average of 27 points.

OUTSIDE TO INSIDE

Omot did most of his damage inside after setting career highs for 3-pointers and attempts (6 of 8) against Randall, going 10 of 12 from the field and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc. He didn't shoot a free throw after two more career bests (12 of 17) in the Fort Hood game.

CLOSE CALLS

The Bears set the school record for shooting percentage for the second time this season — by two-hundredths of a percentage point (66.12 per cent to 66.10 per cent in a 107-66 win over Central Arkansas in the opener). They came up short on the other close call, missing by a point what would have been consecutive 100-point games for the first time since 1989. Baylor beat Randall 105-82.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern: At Wyoming on Saturday before a return to Texas to face TCU on Monday.

Baylor: Two more home games before start of Big 12: Savannah State on Sunday and Southern on Wednesday.

